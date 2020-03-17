Man, 29, arrested following seizure of €350k of cocaine in Dublin

  • Home >
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

A man has been arrested following a drug seizure in Ballyfermot in Dublin.

Gardaí seized a substantial quantity of suspected cocaine along with encrypted communications devices during a search of a premises in Cherry Orchard.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is in the region of €350,000.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and detained for questioning at Clondalkin Garda Station.

The search was carried out during the course of an ongoing intelligence led investigation targeting an organised crime group in Dublin.

“The Garda Síochána is alert to the fact that particular criminals and organised crime groups may continue to operate while we are tackling issues associated with the existence of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) or may attempt to take advantage of its existence,” said Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads the Garda Siochána’s special crime operations.

“For this purpose, each of the bureaus within special crime operations is targeting particular criminals and OCGs who are known or suspected to engage in a wide range of criminal activity and will continue to do so until the virus no longer represents a problem within the communities we serve”.

