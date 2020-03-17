Writing tutor Lyn pens textbook for leaving cert students

LYN Byrne, an academic writing tutor at IT Carlow and graduate of the college, has just written a business textbook for leaving certificate students.

Business for success leaving certificate is a post-primary textbook for senior cycle students, published by Gill Education. It is due to be published this month and will be available in all bookshops serving post-primary schools.

“I met a Gill commissioning editor in another capacity and she suggested I send in a proposal for a business book, given my 20 years’ teaching experience, my industry experience working for multinational companies and flair for writing,” said Lyn.

Originally from Carlow, the author lived in Wexford and Wicklow as a child and teenager. She graduated from IT Carlow with a first-class honours degree in business with French and has more than 20 years’ teaching experience in post-primary and third-level education, including at St Leo’s in Carlow and Gorey Adult Education, Wexford. She taught business and English at IT Carlow for eight years and is currently an academic writing tutor, providing support to students at all levels.

Lyn has also worked as a freelance journalist for KCLR and as a freelance print journalist. Her short stories and poetry have been published in The Blue Nib magazine, The Bohemyth and UCD’s HCE Review.