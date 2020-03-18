An Post bring in Covid-19 measures for anyone who can’t go to a post office

Post offices will open early on Friday, at 8am, to allow older people to collect their social welfare payments.

Social distancing measures are also in place at each outlet.

Head of Communications at An Post, Anna McHugh said there are special arrangements for those who cannot make it in person to a post office.

Ms McHugh said: “They can nominate a temporary agent to collect on their behalf if they don’t want to visit the post office.

“There is special form they can pick up at the post office, or have someone pick it up for them and sign.

“And with the correct documentation that can be put in place very quickly, we are working very closely with the Department of Social Protection on that.”

The form can also be downloaded.

Meanwhile, marks have been placed on the ground in post offices to encourage social distancing, and customers will no longer have to sign for payments.

When people have packages and parcels delivered to people’s door, they will not be asked to sign the scanner as before – staff will do that themselves while the customer is there.

Speaking more generally, Ms McHugh said: “Our staff has just been superb – they always rise to the occasion, whether it’s weather emergencies or something else.

“We are going to be there as one of the frontline suppliers throughout this, however long it takes and as long as we can possible maintain a delivery service.

“We can be that chain and connection for people, no matter where they are in the country.”

She also encouraged anyone cleaning their house to make sure to clean around the letter box, doorbell, and front door handle as well in order to help protect post office staff calling to the door.