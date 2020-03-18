Banks expected to offer mortgage holiday to customers hit by coronavirus outbreak

The heads of AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC, Ulster Bank and Permanent TSB are expected to agree to a freeze on loan repayments from customers who have been financially impacted by the spread of Covid-19.

It comes as they attend a meeting with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe on how they can assist people financially impacted by coronavirus.

It is expected a suspension of mortgage and business loan repayments will be part of the agreement.

Banks are expected to agree to a three-month freeze on loan repayments for struggling businesses and mortgage holders, whose income has been reduced due to the outbreak.

Following the meeting, it is also expected to be confirmed that the €30 contactless limit will be increased to €50 to help people avoid cash.

However, this measure will take time to introduce and may not be in place until the end of the month.

Industry representative bodies estimate that up to 340,000 bar, restaurant and retail workers will have lost their jobs by the end of this week.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]