DCU to allow students stay in their accommodation during Covid-19 outbreak

Students at DCU accommodation blocks will not be asked to leave during the coronavirus outbreak.

They are distributing a questionnaire to everyone staying there for health and safety reasons.

Trinity College came under fire on Monday for asking students to go home from three of its blocks.

Dublin City University management have also committed to opening unused buildings for the Department of Health if they are needed.

They have also set up a coronavirus information line for students at 01-7007019. It is available from 9am to 6pm.