It’s ‘business as usual’ at Carlow County Council

CARLOW County Council has indicated that it’s ‘business as usual’ in relation to the provision of services during the current crisis. In a statement issued to The Nationalist, the local authority indicated that it is ‘continually monitoring the situation in relation to the coronavirus and adhering to the latest advice from the HSE and government’.

Carlow County Council’s crisis management team has met and senior management meet on a daily basis to ensure measures are being put in place to react to the current situation and to plan for the continued provision of essential services. ‘At present, it is business as usual in relation to the provision of services by the council with the exception of all libraries, the county museum and tourism office, which are closed, and revised engagement arrangements,’ the statement read.

The council’s Business Continuity Plan is in place to make certain that essential services will be maintained to the public, but members of the public are advised to check www.carlow.ie and www.water.ie as well as social media channels for updates.

All public areas in the council have been provided with signage and hand sanitising facilities and in the interest of public health the local authority has asked members of the public to avail of these facilities when visiting its offices.

The public are advised that much of the council’s business can be carried out over the phone, by email or online. Application forms can be accessed from its website at www.carlow.ie or by phoning the relevant section requesting a form to be sent out by post or email.

In certain cases, applications for services can be submitted by email by contacting the relevant department for an email address. Where this is not possible, applications will be accepted by post.

Payments of housing loans, rents, rates, traffic fines, direct debits, dog licences, fire charges and so forth, together with associated forms and documents, can be sent to the relevant section by post for processing, following which an acknowledgement or receipt will be issued by post. Taxing of private vehicles can be completed online via www.motortax.ie.

“Our business continuity plan is designed to ensure we provide essential services to the public at this time, while also playing our role supporting the HSE and other agencies in the national effort,” said Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council.

“We understand that this situation will put pressures on business, communities and the way people their lives during this period and we would implore all to follow the guidelines from the HSE in respect to hand hygiene, coughing etiquette and social distancing,” she added.

Ms Holohan concluded by “thanking the staff of the organisation for their efforts in ensuring essential services are delivered at this time”.