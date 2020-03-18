Sunday Mass will be closed to the public for at least two weeks

“THE most difficult decision I have had to make.”

That was how Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty described the decision to cancel Sunday Mass for two weeks.

The unprecedented move will see Masses across the diocese closed to the public today (St Patrick’s Day) and next weekend.

This action is in keeping with the government’s limit of 100 people at inside gatherings and is among a raft of new measures rolled out by the diocese to help contain the Covid-19 virus.

“It’s not about the law, it’s for people’s health … we must do our bit,” said Bishop Nulty. “It was the most difficult decision I have made as a bishop. It’s a very hard call to make. People love going to Mass. Those who practice regularly love their Sunday worship. It’s an important part of their lives. We are not depriving them of that, but there are no public Sunday Masses.”

Instead, congregations are invited to access live streams on their parish websites and radio.

Twenty-five of the 56 parishes in the diocese have this facility. In Carlow, the cathedral, Graiguecullen and Askea have live streams along with Tullow, Leighlinbridge, Rathvilly, Borris, Ballon and Baltinglass. Bishop Nulty was keen to stress that church doors will remain open during the week.

Confirmations have also been postponed until after Easter, while strict 100-person limits are being applied to weddings and funerals.

Weekday Masses will be celebrated in some areas that would generally have smaller congregations, but none will take place in Carlow town.

Bishop Nulty admitted his concerns that two weeks of containment would not be enough but believed action now would lead to better long-term results. “We all have to do our best and the Church is a crucial part of society,” he said. “We must give leadership.”

For those anxious about what the coming weeks hold, Bishop Nulty offered the following words of hope: “The Lord is always with us and the Lady is always by our side. That’s for people of all faiths and none, and those who turn to the Church in times when things are in difficulty. The church doors will remain open,” he said. “Look after each other, phone each other. If someone has been having a difficult time, ring them more often. You can’t call visiting, so you have to be careful.”