There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto Jackpot, worth €5,979,353.

The numbers drawn were 4, 8, 14, 15, 31 and 34, bonus number 13.

Saturday’s jackpot is heading for €6.5m.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

The numbers drawn for Lotto Plus 1 were: 4, 10, 14, 17, 20 and 45. The bonus number was 15.

The numbers drawn for Lotto Plus 2 were: 3, 9, 22, 27, 29 and 36. The bonus number was 14.