UCC confirms second coronavirus case

University College Cork (UCC) has confirmed its second case of Covid-19.

Students were informed via email that a student has contracted the virus and contact tracing is underway. They did not specify the department the student was in.

They said anyone deemed to have had close contact with the student is being contacted directly by HSE Public Health and people do not need to make contact with them.

They said: “HSE Public Health will have appropriate public health advice for those in close contact with the confirmed case.”

UCC had yesterday confirmed its first case which had been identified in a person who visited its Western Gateway Building in recent days.

In an email sent today on behalf of the university’s deputy president, Professor John O’Halloran, the university said: “We acknowledge that this is a time of challenge and uncertainty and we will work together to protect the safety of our students and staff.

“I thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.”

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]