There are 21 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning.

The INMO released the figures as part of their Trolley Watch.

This compares to 518 patients at the same time last month.

The sharp drop is being put down to the coronavirus and the rising number of people social-distancing.

All 21 are waiting in the emergency department.

There are four patients waiting for beds in University Hospital Limerick.

Meanwhile, there are three patients waiting on trolleys at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

Last week, the HSE highlighted the drop in trolley numbers since the coronavirus outbreak began.

“The trolley count is lower than we have ever seen in quite some time. Our hospital attendances and admissions are way down this week,” said Anne O’Connor, Chief Operations Officer at the HSE

INMO figures show 467 were waiting for beds three weeks ago when the coronavirus outbreak began here.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]