Ballinabranna run raised vital funds for local school

BALLINABRANNA National School’s inaugural 5km run proved a runaway success. It was held in fine weather, with the local GAA club generously playing host to the event.

“We had over 200 people taking part and we are pleased with that, as it’s our first year doing it,” said Gabrielle O’Neill of Ballinabranna NS parents’ association, which organised the event.

“There was great school support for it, while we had a lot of runners from outside the school and athletes from different clubs. There was a very good positive vibe around the whole thing,” she added.

The event raised over €2,000 and it’s the main fundraiser for the parents’ association this year. In the weeks leading up to the event, the school also ran an Operation Transformation fitness fundraiser. Proceeds will go towards literacy resources as well as new toys for junior and senior infant classes for a ‘learning through play’ programme. Each participant received a medal, which were kindly sponsored by Douglas Jewellers.

The organisers thanked volunteers, trainer Teresa O’Meara and Carlow Sports Partnership for their assistance.