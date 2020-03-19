Dáil to sit with one third of TDs to pass emergency coronavirus legislation

The Dáil will sit for the third time later to pass emergency legislation to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, just a third of TDs have been asked to come to Leinster House to allow for social distancing in the Dáil chamber.

The Dáil is expected to approve drastic new laws aimed at tackling coronavirus.

They include allowing the government to detain people who have the virus and refuse to self-isolate and allowing the government to shut down mass gatherings.

It also gives a legal footing to the enhanced welfare supports for people whose jobs have been hit.

The measures are meant to stay in place until May 9, but can be extended by the government.

Some opposition TDs and civil liberties groups have called for a very clear end point or sunset clause to be set down in the legislation, given its restrictive nature.

Only around 50 of the 160 TDs will attend the Dáil today to limit the spread of the virus and social distancing will apply in the Dáil chamber.

11 TDs each will be allowed from Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin with smaller numbers for the other parties and groups of independents.

Yesterday, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil met to discuss policy, though the conversation largely focused on Covid-19.

They are due to meet again today and tomorrow although neither side expects much progress given the scale of the coronavirus outbreak.

Fine Gael will hold its parliamentary party meeting by teleconference when the Taoiseach is expected to update the party.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]