HSE to suspend parking charges for staff at hospitals during Covid-19 crisis

HSE chief Paul Reid

The HSE has directed hospitals and healthcare facilities to immediately suspend parking charges for staff.

CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid says he has been overwhelmed by the dedication of staff in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Mr Reid said: “I have been overwhelmed by the dedication, support and professionalism of all our staff in helping to contain the Covid-19 outbreak to date.

“As we face in to a very difficult period it is only right that we make every effort to ensure that staff are supported in their work.

“Therefore I have directed today that all hospitals and healthcare facilities suspend parking charges for staff for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis, as a small mark of our gratitude for their efforts.”

Yesterday, the INMO hit out following reports of healthcare workers having their cars clamped at hospitals while working overtime.

“Hospital car parking charges and clamping are long-standing issues for health workers,” a spokesperson for the INMO said.

The spokesperson added:” Clamping nurses’ cars at hospitals is exceptionally unhelpful – especially during this crisis.”

