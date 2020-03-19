IDA: ‘Dental profession as we know it is disintegrating before our eyes’ due to virus

The Irish Dental Association (IDA) is warning the profession is on the brink of collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, which represents 2,000 of the country’s dentists, says some are seeing incomes fall by at least 90%.

They are seeking a meeting with the Health Minister to highlight the seriousness of the situation.

In a survey of 358 private dentists around Ireland:

66 respondents (18%) said they have already closed their practice at least temporarily

A further 35 (10%) plan to close in some form within the next fortnight because of the crisis

42% of respondents are already restricted to providing emergency treatment only

Nearly half (48%) estimate a drop of at least 90% in practice income in the medium to long term as a result of Covid-19.

The IDA says guidelines around maintaining social distancing of at least two metres between people are unworkable in a dental setting.

“The IDA has made numerous efforts to communicate this message to politicians, and we have received no clear direction whatsoever,” said Fintan Hourihan, Chief Executive of the IDA.

“Politicians need to wake up to the fact that the dental profession as we know it is disintegrating before our eyes due to the fact that dentists simply cannot practise under these circumstances. Dentists are frustrated with the advice given by the HPSC.

“They want to help all patients but particularly those in trouble and reluctantly feel compelled to alter their practice workings for the safeguard of patients, their staff and their own health – in the majority of cases that means laying off staff.”

Mr Hourihan added that dentists are willing to support in the wider healthcare effort.

“We want to make it absolutely clear that dentists want to help their wider healthcare colleagues in combatting this virus, however it is crucial that the Government and politicians in general understand how dire this situation is for dentists and that we need action now to safeguard our livelihoods,” he said.

