Man due in court in connection with Dublin firearms seizure

A man is due in court in Dublin later this morning charged in connection with the seizure of firearms in Tallaght on St.Patrick’s night.

Four shotguns and a revolver were discovered when gardaí on a routine patrol stopped a car for speeding.

Two passengers escaped but the driver was arrested and is due before Tallaght District Court at 10.30am.

In a statement yesterday, gardaí said that while on routine mobile patrol, they observed a vehicle driving at speed in the Tallaght area.

Following a short pursuit, the car stopped at Ardmore Gardens in Tallaght.

Gardaí said the driver remained in the car while the front and rear occupants made their escape on foot.

The vehicle was subsequently searched and four shotguns (three of which were previously reported to be stolen) and a revolver with ammunition were seized.

[readmore]988605[readmore]