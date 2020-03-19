Motorcyclist, 30s, killed after collision with van in Navan

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a van in Navan, Co Meath today.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was removed to Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan where a post-mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident occurred at 12.20pm this afternoon at Kells Road.

A technical examination has been carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward and ask that any road users who may have dashcam footage and were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The man is the second person to lose their life on Irish roads today after a woman in her 80s died after a collision with a lorry in Kildare.