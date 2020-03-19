Taoiseach discusses Covid-19 pandemic in 20-minute phone call with Boris Johnson

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone this evening, agreeing to align their actions in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The phone call lasted 20 minutes with the two leaders agreeing on the need for contact and the importance of co-operation in the common travel area between Ireland and the UK.

Mr Varadkar said he welcomes the UK’s decision to bring Northern Ireland more in line with the Republic’s approach by closing schools.

They both expressed the wish that political parties in Northern Ireland work collaboratively in the restored Executive.

They also discussed the recent British proposals concerning how to handle legacy issues.