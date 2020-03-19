  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Taoiseach discusses Covid-19 pandemic in 20-minute phone call with Boris Johnson

Taoiseach discusses Covid-19 pandemic in 20-minute phone call with Boris Johnson

Thursday, March 19, 2020

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone this evening, agreeing to align their actions in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The phone call lasted 20 minutes with the two leaders agreeing on the need for contact and the importance of co-operation in the common travel area between Ireland and the UK.

Mr Varadkar said he welcomes the UK’s decision to bring Northern Ireland more in line with the Republic’s approach by closing schools.

They both expressed the wish that political parties in Northern Ireland work collaboratively in the restored Executive.

They also discussed the recent British proposals concerning how to handle legacy issues.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Taoiseach suggests schools may be closed for another two months

Thursday, 19/03/20 - 8:50pm

Man in 30s dies after being struck by refuse truck in Dublin

Thursday, 19/03/20 - 8:30pm

Covid-19 claims third victim as 191 new cases adds to ‘youngish profile’ of infected in Ireland

Thursday, 19/03/20 - 6:45pm