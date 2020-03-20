Gardaí appeal for information on missing Cork teenager

Gardaí are appealing for information in order to find a teenager.

Seventeen-year-old Mary Ellen O’Donnell is missing from the Mitchelstown area since Monday.

She is five foot five inches tall with black long hair, a medium build and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a grey tracksuit, black boots and was carrying a black and cream handbag.

It is understood she may be in the Glanmire area of Cork and she is also known to frequent Cork city.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Gardaí in Fermoy on 025 82100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.