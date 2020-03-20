Irish Water asks public to conserve water during Covid-19 outbreak

Business owners and households are being asked to conserve water as the country deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

Irish Water has said it needs to plan, ahead of an expected surge in the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

It wants to ensure continuity of supply as demand increases.

Head of Customer Operations at Irish Water, Yvonne Harris, said even those businesses that are shut have a part to play by turning off all non-essential water such as, for example, the automatic flushing of urinals.

Ms Harris said: “[In places like] schools, colleges and universities we are calling on facilities managers in those institutions, please check that there isn’t an unnecessary use of water at the moment. Turn off all non-essential water.

“And I know that we have talked about urinals constantly flushing where there is no need, that’s a big one for us, so those could please be switched off.”

Irish Water also appealed to the public to check for and report leaks to 1850 278 278.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]