Refuge for victims of domestic violence to open in Carlow

VICTIMS of domestic violence in Carlow have finally been offered an escape from their terrifying ordeal with confirmation that a new emergency accommodation facility will open in the town.

Carlow Women’s Aid, in partnership with Carlow County Council, has identified a suitable premises for emergency accommodation and expects the property to be up and running shortly.

The property will contain two dedicated emergency family units for victims of domestic violence and will be operated on a day-to-day basis by staff and volunteers from Carlow Women’s Aid. It is understood that the property, which is located in Carlow town, is almost ready for occupation, with some furnishing to be completed in the coming weeks

“For a lot of people this is really good news,” said Anton Scheele, chairperson of Carlow Women’s Aid.

“We have the possibility here of creating solutions for families; buying time for families that really need it. We believe this accommodation is an excellent addition to the domestic violence services currently provided in Carlow and will make a massive difference to the lives of vulnerable families,” he stated.

Carlow Women’s Aid acknowledged the support of Carlow County Council and its “proactive approach” in providing this solution. It is also very grateful for the overwhelming support from political representatives for this plan.

“As a result of this joint initiative, Carlow town and county will have two dedicated emergency family units for victims of domestic violence,” said Anton.

“Carlow Women’s Aid is looking forward with the support from other existing agencies to identifying and providing appropriate wraparound services customised to the needs of the individual families.”