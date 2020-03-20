Ryanair workers taking 50% pay cut as Aer Lingus offers voucher refunds plus 10%

Ryanair’s staff are to take a 50% pay cut.

The company’s Chief Executive Michael O’ Leary told the Financial Times that it is preparing for a lengthy shutdown in European air travel due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Mr O’Leary told the newspaper they are working on a worst case scenario of two to three months, in which flights would be grounded and revenues vanish.

He said the pay cuts are being introduced in a bid to avoid mass lay-offs.

Yesterday, trade union Forsa said Aer Lingus wages are to be halved on a temporary basis.

Meanwhile, Aer Lingus has said that customers who booked flights with them between March 21 and May 31 can apply for a voucher for the full value of their travel, including taxes and charges, plus an additional 10%.

They said that the voucher can be used to book travel to / from any destination on the Aer Lingus network over the next five years.

Customers can apply for the voucher online at aerlingus.com.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]