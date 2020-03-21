Aer Lingus boosts capacity on Spain routes to meet deadline for home-coming Irish tourists

By Ciarán Sunderland

Aer Lingus has increased its capacity on Spanish routes by 20% in an effort to bring as many Irish citizens home as possible before tonight’s deadline of midnight.

The deadline was originally set for midnight Thursday but had been extended due to the numbers involved.

Irish tourists are being flown home after the Government reached an agreement with Ryanair, Aer Lingus, and Spanish authorities.

The HSE says anyone who has come into Ireland in recent days should restrict their movements for two weeks.

The number of Covid-19 deaths in Spain has risen by over 300 in the last 24 hours to 1,326.

Spain has recorded almost 5,000 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours as it became the third most infected country in the world.

Spanish health authorities said on Saturday that virus infections have reached 24,926, up from 19,980 the day before.

Total deaths are at 1,326, up from 1,002 on Friday.