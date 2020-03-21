Inter-generational blame game on social distancing not fair: SpunOut.ie

  • Home >
Saturday, March 21, 2020

Ian Power is concerned that stereotypes of young people are creating resentment during the Covid-19 crisis. File picture.

The CEO of a youth information website said now is not the time to have an inter-generational blame game about social distancing.

Ian Power, from SpunOut.ie, said the focus needs to be on getting the message across about the importance of staying apart from people.

Mr Power said a whole generation is being wrongly blamed for not taking the crisis seriously.

“I’m really concerned that one generation assuming that the entirety of another is not playing its part, is really generalising and stereotyping,” he said, “and creating a real resentment.”

“We spoke to a number of young people yesterday in a focus group just about this.

“And there is a real resentment on the part of those young people who are actually doing what they are supposed to be doing,” he added.

