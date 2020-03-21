‘Remote working revolution’ could lead to renewal of rural Ireland

The coronavirus outbreak has seen an increase of workers working from home. File picture.

The National Recruitment Federation says the coronavirus could end up leading to a “remote working revolution” here.

The Federation says there are sectors that are growing in this current climate such as the food supply chain.

Many other industries, where they can facilitate staff working remotely, have started to embrace the practice for the first time and are also hiring. Supermarkets Lidl and Aldi have both announced hundreds of new positions, for example.

The Federation’s President Donal O’Donohue says coronavirus outbreak could lead to the renewal of rural Ireland.

He said: “The big question now is whether we are at the beginning of a remote working revolution and if this is going to be the beginning of a renewal of rural Ireland.”

“Provided we have the broadband infrastructure to allow it, there is a good possibility that many of those jobs that were created for people (who were previously) in the bar trade or were previously in retail for example, those (new) positions may continue,” he added.