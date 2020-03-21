Winner of Carlow Rose will strut her stuff in Tralee

CARLOW will have a Rose on stage at this year’s annual Rose of Tralee extravaganza. The Carlow Rose selection event returns this summer after a two-year break following a new selection process and excitement is already building.

The current Rose of Tralee, Dr Sinéad Flanagan, began her recent nationwide tour in Carlow. Sinead began by visiting Coon National School and answering some very interesting questions about her tiara, hair and make-up, not to mention her attire. The school kids aged from six to 12 years’ old presented Sinead with flowers and performed a song from the choir. There were lots of pics and the kids were delighted when Sinéad announced that there would be no homework that evening.

It was then off to the Educate Together preschool in Carlow town, where Sinéad was looked upon as a princess and danced with the children. From there, Sinéad visited the Gaelscoil and met the teachers and some of the pupils, who performed a short play.

Sinead stayed at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel and met some of the Carlow Rose applicants, who asked plenty of questions about her experience to date.

Sinéad encouraged the aspiring Roses to enjoy the experience.

“I’m having the most incredible experience,” she said. “Over the past five months I’ve witnessed and celebrated community spirit all across Ireland, and in just a few weeks I’ll begin my international tour.

“I had the opportunity to travel to Kolkata in India with the Hope Foundation before Christmas, which was a really challenging and rewarding experience; and in just a few days I’ll be travelling to Belarus with Chernobyl Children International and some of the 2019 Roses and Rose escorts.

“To have all of these opportunities in the space of a few months is all down to the Rose of Tralee Festival. So if that sounds like something you’d be interested in, I’d really encourage you to apply this year.”

On Saturday evening, 6 June, Carlow Roses will gather at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow for a night of entertainment, glamour and, above all, great fun, as the county will find out who will represent Carlow in the Dome in August this year. Roses will appear on stage to speak with MC Marty Morrissey and they’ll get an opportunity to do a party piece of their choice if they so wish.

All entrants will be interviewed by a judging panel prior to Rose selection night.

Steve Cronly, Carlow Rose co-ordinator, commented that whoever is chosen as the Carlow Rose will represent the county live on RTÉ.

“We would encourage all interested ladies between 18 and 29 to apply and experience the wonderful journey that lies ahead,” he said.