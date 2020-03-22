Fantasy characters come to life for World Book Day

PUPILS from St Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown were invited to dress up as their favourite fantasy character to celebrate World Book Day.

Where’s Wally, David Walliams and Captain Underpants were among the firm favourites on the day as the excited boys and girls showcased their custom-made costumes.

A number of exciting events took place through the day, including boys and girls from sixth class working with senior infants to help them read their favourite books. Children from second class and senior infants worked in a group, where pupils read out passages from their books to the rest of the class.

The event was a huge success and everyone thoroughly enjoyed World Book Day.