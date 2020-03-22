Four arrested after cross-border chase

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Four men have been arrested after a cross border chase involving Gardaí and the PSNI.

The incident began south of the border at around midday yesterday.

The van initially failed to stop for gardaí and made off over the border towards Middleton in Co Armagh. The PSNI was alerted and police on patrol tried to stop it near Moy but it sped off again.

The van was spotted again in Newtownhamilton next where it hit two police vehicles before heading for Newry.

The PSNI then used a stinger device at a third location but the van again failed to stop.

It was finally stopped by police in Camlough, Co Armagh.

Four men aged 25, 28, 32 and 35 were arrested and a sum of counterfeit currency was seized. All four are still being held by the PSNI.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Female in 20s charged after woman assaulted and robbed on Cork’s MacCurtain St

Sunday, 22/03/20 - 1:00pm

Cheltenham racegoer living close to COVID-19 clusters tests positive

Sunday, 22/03/20 - 12:15pm

Phoenix Park paints new signs to show 2m social distance

Sunday, 22/03/20 - 11:25am