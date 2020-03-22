‘Pubs must close’: Gardaí inspect Dublin pubs after ‘fake’ social posts

Last night Gardaí carried out a number of inspections of pubs in Dublin.

They were following reports on social media that numerous pubs were trading despite the Government’s directives to close.

Gardaí have now said that the social media posts about pubs being open were ‘fake.’

Members of the force found that every premise to be complying with the closure order.

Speaking about garda operations during the Coivd-19 outbreak Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said that patrols will continue to make sure pubs are staying shut.

“I do know that there have been checks and that there will continue to be checks up and down the country,” said Mr Flanagan.

The Laois-Offaly TD said that this is to ensure that the agreement between the vintners, publicans and the Government is observed.

“The pubs must close,” said Mr Flannagan, “we need to observe the social distancing.”

Meanwhile, Wicklow County Council says it has closed the Upper Car Park at Glendalough until further notice due to social distancing concerns.

Thousands have visited the area since the start of the crisis with criticism on social media of pictures of groups gathered around food stalls.

The county council says all the food stalls are also now closed as a result.