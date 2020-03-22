Simon Harris pleased with HSE recruitment response; Fresh appeal over social distancing

Minister for Health Simon Harris has reminded the public not to gather in large groups and keep observing social distancing guidelines.

Though today is Mothers Day, Simon Harris said there are other ways to show affection rather than physical contact.

It comes as a further 102 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic last night bringing the total to 785.

Minister Harris said the Health authorities are “overwhelmed” at the recruitment response.

He said they are trying to hire as many medical staff to help deal with the crisis.

“We are overwhelmed by the amount of people who have now signed up to HSE.ie/oncall,” said the Wicklow TD.

He described the profile of a usual recruit as a recently retired doctor or nurse or else a health worker who had moved abroad.

“So we were talking about the fact now that so many people have applied and the HSE will start this week the interview processes over the telephone to try and hire as many people as possible,” he said