An Post introducing two-week Social Welfare payments

By Denise O’Donoghue

There will be later mail and parcel deliveries for some An Post customers, starting today, while the payment of Social Welfare is to change.

The company is bringing in staggered starting times for postal delivery staff based at its local offices across the country.

It is to ensure flexible working and effective social distancing for workers.

An Post says Social Welfare payments will be paid in two-week installments starting either today or next Monday.

A two-week payment will be made this week to most Social Welfare payment customers with the exception of those in receipt of Jobseeker and Working Family payments, Supplementary Welfare Allowance, One Parent Family Payment and Rent Supplement. These customers will receive their regular payment this week and the two-week payment from next week.

All payments will be held at the post office for 90 days to enable customers to plan post office and shopping visits when best suits them.

An Post is urging its customers to observe social distancing while inside a post office or waiting outside and they ask that customers do not bring children to the post office.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]