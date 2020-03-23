‘If Willow gets Covid-19, she hasn’t a hope’: Mum of vulnerable child laughed at for wearing mask

By Louise Walsh

The mum of a vulnerable toddler, who was laughed at for wearing a mask and gloves in public has urged ‘selfish’ people to realise their reckless behaviour could kill someone

Tracy Carroll says Covid-19 poses a life or death situation for her three year old daughter Willow who suffers from spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

The mum of two who survives on just four hours sleep a night to provide 24 hour care for her daughter says people are just not taking the dangers of the Coronavirus seriously.

Willow was sent home under palliative care after she was born on December 1, 2016 but the little fighter clung on to life and survived. However she is peg fed and on various medications for her complex issues.

“For us, it’s not just a life or death situation at present, it will be a life or death situation until a vaccine is found. If Willow gets Covid-19, she hasn’t a hope,” said Tracy from Bohermeen, Co. Meath

“I took my five year old son Noah out of school even before they were closed and I’m marking off the calendar until Day 14 so I’ll know he’s not a carrier. That’s how protective we have to be.

” I ran into Kells to collect a few pieces I had ordered by phone last week and people were looking at me like I was an alien because I was wearing gloves and a mask.

“Very few people were practicing social distancing. Teenagers were hanging out in groups, eating ice-cream and laughing at me as if I had the plague.

Blaming teenagers is one thing but ultimately, the parents are responsible for letting them out in the first place.

“I haven’t seen any family for weeks and I won’t until I know Willow is safe again. People should worry about what they can control and they can control this if they cop themselves on and stay indoors.

“I just can’t understand how ignorant people are. I don’t think they get that while they appear fine, they could be a carrier and pass it on to someone they love and possibly kill them.

“If anything happened to Willow, it would destroy us. I’m protecting my family, that’s all I can do right now and others should be doing the same,” she concluded.