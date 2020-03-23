Simon Coveney tests negative for Covid-19

By Aoife Moore

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has been tested for Covid-19 but has been assured he has not contracted the virus.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney was alerted by the HSE. File picture.

Mr Coveney was tested after the HSE alerted him that he had been in direct contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.

“Like thousands of people across the country, I was contacted in recent days by a member of the HSE contact-tracing team to say I had been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19,” Mr Coveney told the Examiner.

“I followed all protocol and was tested. The result is negative for Covid 19. I would like to sincerely thank the HSE team for their professionalism and courtesy.

“Testing is going to be a reality for tens of thousands of people and it is vitally important that we all follow HSE direction in the interest of public health.”

It is understood Mr Coveney is the first member of cabinet to be tested. However Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has been in self-isolation after visiting family abroad.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that the number of confirmed cases in Ireland has gone over 1,000. A total of 215 new cases of the virus were confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, the biggest single daily increase.

The total number of cases in the Republic now stands at 1,125.