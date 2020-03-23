‘We are truly grateful’ – HSE gets huge response to Be on Call for Ireland during Covid-19 epidemic

More than 60,000 people have registered online for the HSE’s Covid-19 recruitment drive.

The HSE said the “huge response” shows the support that the people of Ireland have for its health service as it tackles the pandemic, adding “we are truly grateful”.

It has been asking all healthcare professionals from all disciplines who are not already working in the public health service to register.

Anne Marie Hoey, HSE National Director for Human Resources, said: “We want to thank all who have been in contact to assist our health services in answering the call in such numbers through the ‘Be on Call for Ireland’ initiative.

“The HSE are now analysing all the information from the registrations, and we ask for your continued patience. If you have registered, we may be in contact, please bear with us.”

The HSE is initially focusing on recruiting health care professionals who are not providing health care in any health care setting already, and are available to work immediately. Interviews have already started on doctors and nurses in this category.

Their shortened selection process, which includes interviews and checking professional registration, started last Friday.

The HSE said: “This is a changing, complex environment and a challenging task. Our priority is to build capacity to meet a demand that we are working to assess. We may not know where the jobs are so we cannot give this information yet. We are focussing on getting new staff “job ready” so they can meet the demand as it arises.

A large number of healthcare professionals currently working part-time in the health services, either private or public, have also applied to the initiative.

The HSE said: “We would ask you to discuss with your manager how you can increase your hours to improve capacity across the health services as all of our services will be needed in the weeks to come.

We would remind all those who registered who are doctors, nurses, work in relevant medical laboratory areas or ambulance staff, but who are not currently working in health care to ensure that they have their phone at hand so that they can answer the call.

“We will continue to capture all volunteer information and we continue to encourage all health professionals who are not already providing care in a public or private capacity to register their interest on www.hse.ie/oncall.

