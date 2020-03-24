Gardaí appeal for information on missing Meath man

Gardai are very concerned for the welfare of a missing 71-year-old man in Co. Meath and are appealing for the public’s help in finding him.

James Kiely has been missing from the Kells area since Sunday March 22nd.

He’s described as being around 5’11”, with grey parted hair and grey stubble, of medium build with brown eyes.

When last seen, James was wearing a blue jumper, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 0469 07 9930 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.