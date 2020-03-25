Bank of Ireland announces ‘cocooning’ support for self-isolating customers

Bank of Ireland has announced a new service to help customers self-isolating during the Covid-19 pandemic to access cash without breaking their quarantine.

The service is also available for older and vulnerable customers who need to buy groceries, newspapers and other day-to-day expenses.

Customers who are already self-isolating, or who may need to during the pandemic, can nominate someone else to make in-branch cash withdrawals and lodgements on their behalf.

It is in addition to the priority hours for over 65s and carers the bank announced last week, as well as its dedicated phone line.

The new facility, available from today, will have built-in safeguards such as limits on withdrawals and daily monitoring by Bank of Ireland’s dedicated Vulnerable Customer Unit.

Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Bank’s Retail Ireland division, said: “On St Patrick’s Day, the Taoiseach specifically called out that ‘cocooning’ the elderly and those with long-term illnesses at home for several weeks would help save many lives among the most vulnerable in our society.

“However, that presents an immediate challenge in accessing cash for day-to-day expenses which we wanted to help solve. That’s why we have developed ‘Cocooning Support’.

“This will make it easier for a trusted friend or next-door neighbour to help those in isolation with their daily essentials. ‘Cocooning Support’ gives them one less thing to worry about, during what is a really challenging time for us all and for the country.”

Customers who want to use the service should complete the “Cocooning Support” form which is available on the Covid-19 Customer Hub on www.bankofireland.com.

The Cocooning Support Form is available here.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]