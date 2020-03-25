Driver theory tests suspended due to coronavirus

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Driver theory tests are being suspended.

The Road Safety Authority has been informed by the provider of the service that it is suspending providing tests in light of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Prometric says it is no longer in a position to provide a normal level of staffing that maintains the integrity of the service while adhering to HSE guidelines on social distancing.

The suspension takes effect immediately and is subject to ongoing review.

Candidates who have a driver theory test scheduled will be contacted.

