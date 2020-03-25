Man arrested after €25,000 of heroin found in Limerick

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

A man has been arrested after €25,000 worth of heroin was seized in Limerick City.

The drugs were found after a Garda drugs unit, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit, searched two houses on Lelia Street shortly before 1pm today.

At one of the houses, Gardaí seized €25,000 of suspected heroin and arrested a man in his late 20s. He was brought to Henry Street garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

No seizures or arrests were made at the second house which is a vacant property.

