  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Suspicious device in Co Fermanagh believed to be ‘elaborate hoax" – Gardaí

Suspicious device in Co Fermanagh believed to be ‘elaborate hoax" – Gardaí

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

A security alert that had been declared in Rosslea, Co Fermanagh has been declared a hoax by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), a statement by An Garda Síochána said today.

After a member of the public discovered a suspicious device on Monday, the PSNI implemented a significant public safety operation.

Gardaí and the PSNI now believe the “elaborate hoax” was the work of so-called dissident republican gang.

Significant Garda and PSNI resources, which were badly needed elsewhere to support and assist communities during the current crisis, were diverted to manage and support the policing response.

“This egotistical act is yet again proof that these tiny groupings care nothing for the local community or the people of this island, said Deputy Commissioner John Twomey, Policing and Security.

“An Garda Síochána will continue to work effectively and collaboratively with our PSNI colleagues in targeting individuals involved in dissident republican criminality.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Thousands in the North already infected with coronavirus – NI chief medical officer

Wednesday, 25/03/20 - 5:55pm

Two men arrested in connection with beer theft from Kerry pub

Wednesday, 25/03/20 - 5:30pm

New abortion regulations in Northern Ireland published

Wednesday, 25/03/20 - 5:20pm