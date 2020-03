File photo

Two men have been arrested after crates of beer were stolen from a pub in Co Kerry overnight.

Shortly after 1am, a car with blocked out number plates was seen acting suspiciously in Blennerville near Tralee.

When gardaí attended the scene they found the window of a pub had been smashed and beer had been stolen.

Two men, both in their 30s, were arrested a short time later and the stolen beer was recovered.