USI calls for student nurses to be paid during Covid-19 crisis

iStock

The Union of Students in Ireland is calling for student nurses to be paid during the current health crisis.

Standard practice means hundreds are in unpaid placements across the country to earn enough hours to get qualified.

USI president Lorna Fitzpatrick said education is also a real concern for many student nurses at the moment.

She said: “Some students are being asked to leave their accommodation and their digs and have lost part-time jobs as a result of working on the front lines.

“If they’re no longer able to continue in their placement they want to make sure they can progress in their education without being penalised by their institution.”

She added: “Another main concern that is coming across the board is around payment for student nurses and midwives. We’re calling for all student nurses and midwives to be supported financially during this pandemic.”