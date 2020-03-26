Airbnb plans to give free accommodation to 100,000 healthcare workers

Airbnb plans to give healthcare staff free accommodation on the platform.

The move is part of a global initiative to help 100,000 people on the frontline.

Hosts are encouraged to get in contact with the platform if they are willing to allow their house or apartment to be used.

Similar initiatives in France and Italy were launched earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic – with over 6,000 homes offered for free.

It comes after the government announced a rent freeze and a ban on evictions for the duration of the pandemic.

Defending the measure, Housing Minister Eoghan Minister said on Morning Ireland: “These are emergency measures because of the exceptional circumstances we find ourselves in.”

“These are things we couldn’t do in normal times.”

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]