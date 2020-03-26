Burnside Eurocyl wins best-managed company gong at Deloitte awards

ONE of Carlow’s biggest employers was chosen as one of Ireland’s best-managed companies at a prestigious event earlier this month. Burnside Eurocyl Limited, O’Brien Road, Carlow received the accolade at the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards, in association with Bank of Ireland.

The company, which demonstrated superior business performance, was recognised at a gala awards dinner in Dublin on Friday 6 March.

Nine companies have qualified for the first time in the 2020 Best Managed Companies Awards programme, joining a network of 130 companies representing 27 counties across Ireland with a combined turnover of €11.4 billion, over €3 billion in annual export sales and providing 42,000 jobs.

“Our ability to provide a full and prompt service to customers from their initial enquiry through to design, manufacture and delivery to their assembly lines is a key strength of our company,” said Tom Byrne, joint managing director of Burnside Eurocyl Limited.

“We are proud to receive this award and regard it as a tribute to our skilled and dedicated workforce, who contribute in large measure to our success,” he added.

Burnside Eurocyl Limited is a family-owned customer-driven designer and manufacturer of hydraulic cylinders. Headquartered in Carlow and employing 230 skilled employees, the company also has an office and distribution centre in the USA.

Operating in multiple geographical markets and product segments, it supplies leading mobile machinery producers that compete on product excellence and service. By focusing on a flexible, lean manufacturing process with high levels of automation and inventory, Burnside Eurocyl provides consistent high levels of quality, competitive pricing and short lead times.

Anya Cummins, lead partner for the Best Managed Companies Awards programme at Deloitte, remarked that they are “consistently impressed by the organisations that qualify and requalify for our best-managed companies awards programme.

“The contribution that this important cohort of the economy makes is highlighted by the turnover and employment numbers of the winning companies. While Irish companies across all sectors navigate issues such as talent acquisition and retention, continuing uncertainty around Brexit and regulatory challenges, the management teams of the winning companies have demonstrated their razor-sharp focus on their objectives, an ability to adapt in a disruptive market place and to innovate and use technology as a real differentiator for them,” she said.

Nikki Canavan, senior director, Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking, described the best-managed companies programme as “a unique opportunity for organisations to not only examine and improve upon their overall performance but importantly to celebrate the hard work that their teams put in all year round”.