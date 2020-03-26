Coronavirus: Department of Social Protection gets 10 months worth of requests in 10 days

The Department of Social Protection says it has got 10 months worth of requests for income supports in the past 10 days.

They are working to process claims as quickly as possible and say if there is any issues claimants will be contacted by Department representatives.

The Covid-19 Unemployment Payment jumped from €203 a week to €350, following an announcement by the government.

The payment is available to those who lost their jobs suddenly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the self-employed.

The first payments were made on Tuesday.

The department said nearly all claims received since March 19 have been processed and money will be in people’s bank accounts on Tuesday.

They added that payments will be made into Irish bank accounts and via the Post Office network only.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]