Coronavirus: Over 2,000 Irish abroad looking to get home

Over 2,000 Irish citizens across 86 countries have asked the Government for help getting home in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

There are 170 Irish citizens, including a number of medics, were put on a flight home from Perth, Australia yesterday.

Senior Official Elizabeth Canavan says the Government is working around the clock to help citizens who are trapped in Peru.

“We are working with Aer Lingus and British Airways to try and repatriate citizens from Peru,” she said.

“We are working 24 hours (a day) to get the necessary transport and permissions in place to move them.

“We are also aware of two cases of Covid-19 confirmed in a hostel in Cusco in Peru. Neither of the people with a positive test are Irish citizens.”

Irish and UK citizens in Perus had been expected to fly out on Wednesday but many were unable to get to the capital.

Apart from the sheer distances involved to get to Lima, a lot of roads are sealed by army or police.

Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra made the decision to close the nation’s borders and impose martial law.

