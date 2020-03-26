IT Carlow president offers words of advice to students

IT Carlow president Dr Patricia Mulcahy wrote to the students after the institute was closed because of the Covid-19 threat in these “extraordinary times”. She urged them to keep safe, follow government guidelines and to take care of their families and communities.

“We have taken the unusual decision to write to you collectively in these extraordinary times. Your health and safety and that of our wider community is our primary concern, which is why we have all instigated revised at-distance teaching and assessment methods for the coming weeks,” said Dr Mulcahy.

While she reminded the students about avoiding mass gathering and maintaining social distance protocols, she also asked them to reach out to those who may need their support.

“You should also make a point of looking out for each other by checking in with other students who might be lonely or isolated by phoning them, or Facetime, Skype, Zoom, or whatever system you use,” she continued.

“You could also offer your services to volunteer organisations to collect shopping or prescriptions for elderly neighbours or walk their dogs.”

Dr Mulcahy was one of several presidents of institutes of technology across the country to address their students. They said that, as a collective, students had a responsibility to themselves and to their communities to be safe.

“There are close to a quarter-of-a-million students in Irish higher education and we are in a strong position to reduce the spread of the virus by acting collectively,” she pointed out.

“As a student, you are in a unique position. You are being taught online in many cases and do not have to come into work, as many others have to do. All these precautions mean little if you do not stay away from crowds. Be kind to each other and take care of yourselves and each other. Let’s give each other the space to find our way through these challenging times and the time to find humanity and meaning here, too.”