A man has been arrested following a burglary on an Irish Navy ship along the River Liffey in Dublin.

It happened shortly after 1am yesterday morning aboard the Defence Forces LÉ Bernard Shaw vessel.

It is docked in the Sir John Rodgers Quay area to help the HSE with Covid-19 testing.

The man arrested has been charged and he appeared before court yesterday afternoon.