Mothers encouraged to continue breastfeeding

ONE of the few pairings encouraged to engage in close contact during this crisis are breastfeeding mothers and their babies.

Local and general election candidate for Renua Ireland Helena Byrne this week presented the case for mothers and babies staying together, rather than apart, as the rest of us practice social distancing due to coronavirus.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) wants mothers and infants to be supported to stay together and maintain skin-to-skin care, regardless of suspected, probable or confirmed Covid-19 status, while using appropriate precautions,” she states.

“Our own HSE is encouraging mothers with coronavirus and caring for their baby to breastfeed as normal. If severe illness prevents direct breastfeeding, then both the WHO and HSE recommend that the mother should be supported to safely provide their expressed milk or donor milk to the infant while continuing appropriate infection prevention and control measures,” addsMs Byrne.

“I am delighted to see that the HSE will give a mother and baby the choice of being isolated together in a single, ensuite room with an incubator, depending on the mother’s symptoms and results of tests. Breastfeeding protects infants and young children, particularly against infectious disease.”

Local breastfeeding support groups have had to suspend their meetings for the duration of the pandemic. Carlow La Leche League leader Monica O’Connor is available to provide phone support and Friends of Breastfeeding (local group in Carrigduff, Bunclody) have Breastfeeding Buddies to pair with mums in their community by phone, text or email.

Cuidiú breastfeeding counsellors are also available for support by phone or email and HSE lactation consultants provide a LiveChat service between 10am and 3pm on weekdays.

“We in Renua Ireland recognise the importance of promoting and supporting breastfeeding,” says Ms Byrne, “especially for mothers returning to work. Many mothers who work outside the home will be delighted to have this extra time at home with their young children and being able to continue the breastfeeding relationship.”