No hugs, but little CJ makes Richie’s birthday extra special

HE MAY not have been able to give his granddad a hug for his birthday, but that didn’t stop 14-month-old CJ Kavanagh from pressing his nose against the window for a birthday greeting with a difference!

Legendary songster Richie Kavanagh turned 71 last Thursday, but it was a birthday like no other, with Richie responsibly staying indoors with his wife Nancy at their Fenagh home while family safely wished him happy birthday from outside.

“CJ wanted to give his granddad a hug for his birthday, but not this year – we have to stay safe,” explained CJ’s dad James.

“With the Parkinson’s and everything, we are staying clear of them. This is serious and that’s what we all have to do; I think some people are just not taking it seriously enough,” added James.

“We call down to see them every day, but at the moment we just drive into the yard and wave in at them or maybe leave something at the door,” said James.

However, the good news is that Richie is in flying form and definitely 71 years’ young!

“He’s is great form. He’s a great man for the computer and the internet so he’s looking stuff up and is delighted with all the comments on his Facebook page for his birthday,” smiles James.

Just recently, Richie began recording some songs at Foster and Allen’s Roseland Studios in Moate, Co Westmeath and is looking forward to getting back in the studio again, when it’s safe to do so.