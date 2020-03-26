Theft from car in Rathvilly

GARDAÍ in Tullow are investigating a theft from a car which was parked near Bough School between 12.15pm and 13.15pm on Friday 20 March. The injured party had gone for a walk and on her return found that the window had been smashed in her car and her handbag containing cards had been taken. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the gardaí.

Separately, between Friday and Saturday, 20 to 21 March, a hammer was thrown through the rear window of a Silver Nissan car in Old Burrin Estate Carlow. No access was gained to the vehicle and no other damage was done. The hammer has been taken for technical examination and gardaí are appealing for information.

And on Sunday 22 March gardai responded to a call from a woman who found that paint had been thrown over her car in Cois Abhainn, Carlow. The incident occurred at 2.30am and a male suspect was observed on a doorbell camera. The gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information or any witnesses to the incident.