Watch: Dáil pays tribute to healthcare workers with round of applause in chamber

The Dáil this evening suspended business for a round of applause dedicated to the country’s health workers.

A HSE initiative saw people all over the country pause what they were doing and join in with the applause in appreciation of the work being done by doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.

In a live televised address to the nation on St Patrick’s Day, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to those workers saying he was “proud” of the members of his family who work in the sector.

“Not all superheroes wear capes – some wear scrubs and gowns,” he said.

All of our healthcare workers need us to do the right thing in the weeks ahead.

Earlier this month, similar applause for healthcare workers have been seen across Spain, Italy, Portugal, Turkey and Israel.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]